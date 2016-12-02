Area Town Finds It Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

An investigation by locals last week confirmed that it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas “everywhere you go.” Sources on the ground urged reporters to “take a look in the five and ten” and observe that it was “glistening once again,” adding that it was replete with “candy canes and silver lanes aglow.”

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” said area man Johnny Mathis, noting the presence of toys in every store. Mathis went on to mention that the prettiest sight to see was, “the holly that will be on [your] own front door.”

“A pair of hopalong boots and a pistol that shoots,” is reportedly the wish of area children Barney and Ben, whereas “dolls that will talk and go for a walk,” is the hope of local siblings Janice and Jen. Sources also confirmed that an area mom and dad can “hardly wait for school to start again.”

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go,” remarked bed-and-breakfast owner Sherman Lewis, who added that there was a tree in the grand hotel and one in the park as well. “It’s the sturdy kind that doesn’t mind the snow,” he said.

Reporters noted that while it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas, it will seem even more festive in the near future, as soon the bells will start. According to local cardiac physicians, “the thing that will make them ring, is the carol that you’ll sing, right within your heart.