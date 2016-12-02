‘Don’t These Protestors Have Anything Better To Do?’ Asks Retired Woman Who Watches Eight Hours Of Television A Day

Frenkel, finishing up her rant about lazy millenials while turning on “The O’Reilly Factor.”

During a commercial break between segments of Fox and Friends, local retiree Gayle Frenkel, 68, asked if the anti-Trump protesters around town “[had] anything better to do.” Before adjourning to her mailbox to collect her monthly Social Security check, she added, “they’re a bunch of leeches.”

Frenkel, who watches an average of 8 hours of television from her sofa nearly every day, accused the protesters of being “lazy good-for-nothings” who don’t “contribute like honest folks do.”

“None of these protesters understand what it’s like to be a small business owner in this economy,” continued Frenkel, whose business consists purely of selling trinkets from her garage on eBay.

“These college kids don’t understand the world,” added the woman whose education is limited to a GED and seventeen credits from a local community college. “Too much school makes you stupid, that’s what I always say.”

Frenkel’s husband Gary, 71, a semi-retired real estate agent who spends the majority of his time browsing Breitbart and Drudge Report, echoed her sentiments, saying “those ingrates just need to sit down and get with the program.”

Continued Gary Frenkel, “these liberals are just scared, since there’s gonna be a businessman in the White House. Trump might actually put them to work for once in their damn lives.”

As anti-Trump protests continue, Mrs. Frenkel’s opinion of them has not improved. “I haven’t

noticed any of them wearing work boots,” she said, seemingly unaware of the fact that many professions in the 21st century do not require such footwear.