Elon Musk Unveils New Electronic Floors That Do Lots Of High Tech Bullshit

Musk presents his floors, which utilize decades of research into groundbreaking technology that ultimately does very little.

Stunning technology experts, fans and investors alike at his keynote speech on Tuesday, Elon Musk debuted the Smartfloor, a brand new digital floor-panelling project that will feature a myriad of futuristic yet ultimately unnecessary bullshit. Along with solar roof panels and the Powerwall, a digital wall component, the initiative marks the latest in Tesla’s line of innovative home products meant to arbitrarily digitize every facet of American houses.

“I believe the floor is the next unconquered frontier when it comes to tech,” stated Musk, showing off the floor’s mind-blowing but questionably unnecessary Bluetooth integration. “Just think of all the boundless possibilities right below our feet!”

According to Musk, the next-generation floor will feature touch screens, customizable surface displays, and a whole slew of other pointless features the company is sure will excite consumers everywhere.