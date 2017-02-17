Newt Gingrich Prepares Riddles For Job As Border Wall Guard

“With [Gingrich’s] clever wit and troll-like appearance, he seemed like the perfect fit,” said Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

Gingrich’s job will be to determine which immigrants are worthy of a path toward US citizenship by asking them to solve a series of complex verbal puzzles.

“If you don’t know what walks on four legs, then two legs, then three, you’re not entering this country,” said Gingrich.

“When we first drafted a proposal, many people were concerned that the wall wouldn’t be a strong enough security measure to stop people from entering the country illegally,” said Kelly. “Others worried that it would be too restrictive, limiting our country’s ability to exploit Mexico’s cheap labor force for profit. [Gingrich] was the perfect solution. He’ll be able to turn back a vast majority of people while admitting a select few deemed worthy enough to enter.”