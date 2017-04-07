Introducing “The Every Three Weekly Encyclopedia: A Complete Guide To Some Things Michigan”

In celebration of the University’s 200th year, the University of Michigan’s premier humor publication, The Every Three Weekly, is proud to announce the publication of its encyclopedic guide to this fine institution. Within this somewhat comprehensive guide to two centuries of Michigan history, readers will learn about college life in Ann Arbor—from Angell Hall to Madonna to Zingerman’s. Whether you are a student, Michigan alum, or some weirdo unaffiliated with the University who wants to read it anyway, this book is guaranteed to at least make you chuckle quietly to yourself. Purchase here.