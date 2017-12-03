Do You Think Barack Obama Ever Hates Himself Too?

I’m not saying President Obama sucks at all. On the contrary. Barack Obama is one of the most respectable, honorable men who has ever walked this planet. He’s certainly one of the best presidents in history, up there with George Washington and the great emancipator Abraham Lincoln. Which is why I would feel a heck of a lot better to know that, at least on occasion, he, like me, takes a long shower and thinks, “holy shit I’m a screw up. No one fucking cares about me. I should peel my face off. I’m just honestly the worst.”

I mean despite his accomplishments and the legacy he has le , there’s no way he doesn’t question from time to time if he chose the right profession, the right path, or if he should have become a writer or like a scientist or something. e real kind, not the political kind.

Being accomplished is one thing, but having a mind clean of self-deprecating cries of desperation is a completely different thing. It would absolutely destroy me to think that Barack never sat down in the Oval Office and quietly whispered to himself “things are bad. Things are very bad.” My wife and kids hate me but they pretend to like me but they only do that because they think I’m unstable and they’d feel guilty sending me over the edge. If God were real he would scramble my brains up. I don’t deserve to exist. Fuck.”

Barack Obama is a relatable guy. at’s how he got elected. So he must relate to me on this one thing, right?