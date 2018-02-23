Dog Sticking Head Out Car Window Can’t Fucking Believe It

Citing his state of pure joy, reports are coming in that a local dog sticking his head out of a car window yesterday cannot believe his fucking eyes.

The dog, called Spot by his family, is known to stick his head out of the window during every minor car trip and is always in disbelief to the state of euphoria he enjoys during the routine. Sources from nearby cars have confirmed that the dog was absolutely freaking his shit.

“Every time Spot thinks we’re getting in the car he freaks the hell out,” said ten-year-old Tommy Park, who complained that the dog would not stop barking in the car until the window was rolled down. “Once his window is finally open, he sticks his head out in complete amazement.”

Spot was seen by eyewitnesses taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of the open road, gawking in disbelief at every tree, squirrel, and fire hydrant they passed cruising at 30 miles per hour. Spot’s drool was seen flying from his mouth onto the side of the car, another symptom of his mind being blown from the fact that his head was sticking out of the Park family’s Honda Odyssey window.

“He was going fucking nuts,” said car passenger Annie Phelps, “just having the time of his god damn life. I can’t even imagine what he would have experienced if we passed a mailman.”

The dog in question was noted to be completely astonished at the occasion of his cheeks flapping in the wind.