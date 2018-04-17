Nation’s Publicists Announce Plans To Get Out In Front Of This

As we know a proactive, rather than a reactive measure, is always best in public relations.

As we know a proactive, rather than a reactive measure, is always best in public relations.

As we know a proactive, rather than a reactive measure, is always best in public relations.

As we know a proactive, rather than a reactive measure, is always best in public relations.

Urging their clients that it is time to get going on it, the nation’s publicists are reportedly planning to get out in front of this.

“I’ve seen this happen before,” said Louise Fishman, 32, one of thousands of publicists recommending proactivity, “if we don’t get going soon we could have a scandal on our hands.” Fishman, along with thousands of other publicists, is hoping that they can keep control of the narrative by setting the record straight before rumors start flying.

When asked by her client whether they should leave it alone and stay out of the spotlight, Fishman responded that it was “too risky” and that immediately liaising with the press was the only course of action. The publicists are advocating to their clients that it is, in fact, time to move on this.

“We don’t want this to snowball,” said Thomas Adeyemi, 29, clarifying the exigency of the moment to his clients, “Damage control needs to start now.” The publicists, who are committed to their clients as advisors and friends, promise to get out in front of the story.

The nation’s clients are reportedly being swayed en masse by their respective PR representatives.

“At first I wasn’t very concerned,” Maya Wilkes, 35, told reporters, “but as soon as my publicist assured this wouldn’t all just blow over, I knew it was time to act.”

The nation’s publicists added that it could not hurt to make an appearance at a local charity event.