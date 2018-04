The Last Four Years Have Been Some Of The Hardest I’ve Ever Worked, Although To Be Fair, My Life Has Been Very Easy So Far

It’s so awesome to finally graduate from college—four years of some of the hardest work I’ve ever done, finally paying off! Of course, calling it “the hardest work I’ve ever done” isn’t saying that much, considering how ridiculously easy my life has been so far. All I’m saying is that if something horrible happens to me in the next few years, don’t feel bad. It’s probably just the universe’s way of evening things out.