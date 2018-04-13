‘Well, It Was Nice Meeting You’ Says Roommate Of Three Years

Before leaving his shared apartment, roommate Howard Gibbs told his roommate of three years, Ken Quinn, that it was “nice meeting [him].”

“You take care of yourself,” said Gibbs to the man he spent the better part of his formative years with, adding, “don’t be a stranger now.”

“He seemed like a nice guy,” said Gibbs after the brief three year long interaction. “Maybe I’ll bump into him again later.”

The roommates, who had met their freshman year and chose to live together each subsequent year, both agreed that it was fun to hang out and that maybe they’d do it again some time.

“Yeah man, good luck with everything,” said Quinn after parting ways with the man he shared a kitchen, living room, and bathroom with for the past 36 months.

“[Gibbs] is alright,” said Ken Quinn of the man who slept one bedroom away from him since he was 19-years-old. “I might add him on Facebook later if I can remember his last name.”

At press time, Quinn was contemplating adding Gibbs’s number to his phone.