It’s A Spooky Time For Men In America

It’s a very spooky time for men in America, where ghosts hiding around every corner are getting into the Halloween spirit. This is a very, very—this is a very spooky time. What’s happening here has much more to do than just a couple Jack-O- Lanterns or zombies.

It’s a very spooky situation where you’re surrounded by these spooky goblins and ghouls. My whole life I’ve heard about witches, but now they’re gearing up for the holiday, cackling as they stir their bubbling cauldrons. That is a very, very difficult standard.

You could be somebody that was spooky your whole life, and suddenly, you could be the one getting spooked. It’s a spooky time when people can accuse men of asking for a trick when all they really wanted was a treat. Believe me, any innocent man could just ask for a plain old Kit-Kat and end up in some witch’s cauldron instead.

Our coal miners are back to work, but they’re back down there where it’s spooky. It could happen to any one of them at any time. It’s the spookiest time of the year now, but when this time comes around again in 30 years, 25 years, 10 years, five years, any old spider or bride of Frankenstein could do some horrible thing to us.

I’ll tell you this, it’s a spooky time when any of our sons could get kidnapped by some mummy. It’s a spooky time when we’re surrounded by black cats and spiders, when any of America’s great men could get spooked by some demon clown, ghoul, or woman. It’s just too spooky outside to take chances—our sons looking over their shoulders making sure there’s no one trying to take the fright out of their promising young lives.