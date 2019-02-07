Sometimes Things Are Exactly As They Seem

In this job, you always need to follow your gut. You need to sniff out every clue. Leave no stone unturned. Consider every possible outcome. If you make one mistake, you might put the wrong man behind bars. Sometimes this attention to detail will keep you at work long hours, and, sometimes, thinking about a case might just keep you up all night. But sometimes things are exactly as they seem and you get home around 6:30-6:45.

This is one of of those cases where it’s better not to overthink it. Arrest the neighbor without the alibi and get home sometime in the middle of Wheel. This job will eat away at you if you put every little decision you make under a microscope, kid. Don’t sweat the small stuff.

Ever heard of Occam’s Razor? I’m pretty sure Occam knew better than some paranoid detectives. We could comb over every detail of this case until—I don’t know—7:15, 7:30, but would that really make us any more likely to get to bottom of this case? I tend to doubt it.

Anyway, it’s getting late we better get this thing wrapped up. Book him.