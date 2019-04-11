We Put A Camera Inside A Cinnamon Toaster Strudel To See What The Inside Of A Toaster Looks Like And You’ll Never Believe What We Saw

I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be telling anyone this, so come in closer. Seriously. I think that something is up and we’ll be ambushed before we know it. Just so you all know, we have CINNAMON TOASTER STRUDEL here and it survived a pass through the bread burner. We reviewed the footage and I don’t fully understand what I saw, but it was definitely something that needs to be shared.



It’s still too soon to start to talk about what happened. Was it an accident? A message of some kind? Did we deserve this? None can be answered this early. Things have changed. The only thing I can say is that we can never look at a Cinnamon Toaster Strudel the same way again.



All we know is that time is short. Cherish your loved ones while you have them. Remember to make your bed every morning. And don’t forget that at any moment your favorite sugary morning pastry could be ruined for you.

