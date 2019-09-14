Do You Know Where You Had It Last?

Are you looking for something? Just think about all of the places it could be, I mean, where did you last set it? It has to be somewhere around this apartment, you wouldn’t even take it anywhere else. Do you remember the last place that you saw it?

No, I haven’t seen it anywhere, but it shouldn’t be very hard to find. Just do a quick look around the place, and it’ll turn up, I’m sure. It can’t be that hard to find. You’re always losing your stuff; this is why you really need to be more organized.

Hold on, didn’t you already check the living room like three times already? It probably isn’t in here. I’m just saying, if it were me, I would check my bedroom. Oh… wait a second… did you look underneath the couch? It has to be under the couch. Are you sure you did? More than once? Okay then, just calm down a little, you’re stressing everyone out.

Yeah, I get that you’re frustrated, just chill out a little. You’re spending way too much time trying to find this thing, do you really even need it right now?

Are you sure? Okay, Jesus, I’m just trying to help you here. You need to stop getting so worked up about this, seriously.

Well, anyway… I should get going now. But good luck finding that thing, and if it’s any comfort, at least you know you’ll find it in the last place you look for it.