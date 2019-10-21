Kid In Peer Review Being Massive Cock

Witnesses have revealed Michaels also came early to class.

Multiple sources have confirmed that during an English 389 peer review, Junior Evan Michaels was being a “massive cock.”

“All he did was correct my commas instead of giving any type of constructive feedback,” said Sophomore Sally Sanders, who was in the group of the huge dickhead. “He kept just underlining things without saying what I should change about them.”

Reports show that Michaels was also arguing with every piece of advice his group-members tried to give him.

“After he’d corrected everyone one of my in-text citations and capitalization errors, he responded to my criticism by saying that I just didn’t understand his paper,” said group-member Eric Johnson about the giant shaft, who also identified seven instances of the passive voice.

“Seeing as he wrote it about the role of color in The Great Gatsby, I’m pretty sure I completely understood [the insufferable chode]’s paper. It wasn’t complex or interesting in any way,” added Johnson.

The bellend’s paper was also allegedly ridden with comma splices, run-on sentences, and an excessive number of adjectives.

A third group member added that Michaels made over 20 annotations on one single page, even though his handwriting was “completely illegible.”

The large phallus also pointed out that Johnson needs a Works Cited page that adheres to MLA standards.