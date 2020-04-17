Report: Sally Sells Seashells By The Seashore

‘So [she] can see the shimmering silver ships,’ said Sally when reached for comment.

Recent reports have shown that the seashore-based Sally Smith has resumed her business venture of peddling shells.

Smith, who has become famous for her vending of the invertebrate exoskeletons, has attributed her financial success to the far-reaching slogan she devised to promote her business.

“When my wife and I were looking to buy some seashells to decorate our new bathroom, we knew exactly where to buy them,” said seashore regular Richard Reisman, resident of the Rockaway Region. “All we had to do was go to the seashore and find Sally.”

Sally’s Seashore-Based Seashells, which enjoys an almost 5-star TripAdvisor rating, caters to customers a captivating, comprehensive collection of calcium carbonate marine mollusk exteriors, snail spirals, and Caribbean queen conch coverings.

“Sally’s selection of seashells is certainly the most satisfactory in the game,” commented customer and quality conch connoisseur Chris Cook.“I just wish she’d set up shop somewhere that isn’t so close to that damned woodchuck who’s always chucking wood all the time.”

The reports of Smith’s boom in business come only a week after commerce competitor Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.