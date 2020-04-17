Junie B. Jones Book Given Second Life By Woman Quarantined In Childhood Bedroom

The 23-year-old Lee reportedly spent most of quarantine rediscovering the stories of her youth.

Recent reports have confirmed that a once left-for-dead copy of Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus has been given a second life by 23-year-old Rebecca Lee as she quarantines in her childhood bedroom.

It seemed as though the first book in Barbara Park’s beloved series would remain unopened after Lee read it 17 years ago, but a mixture of boredom and regression reportedly prompted her to revisit the children’s classic.

“The large font size was a little distracting, but it was overall a really pleasant, quick read,” remarked Lee, seven minutes after initially opening the book.

“I was a little worried that I might fall into old habits by staying with my parents, but it was a really nice trip down memory lane,” she continued, referring to the book written for children ages 6–9.

At press time, Lee was reportedly planning to read the American Girl The Care and Keeping of You book to “brush up on the basics.”