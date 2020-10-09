Area Man Too Good For TikTok Spends Time Watching YouTube Compilations of “The Office” Bloopers

Area man Ainesh Shintre who claims to be “too good” to use TikTok reportedly spent three hours on Monday afternoon watching a series of YouTube fan compilation videos of eleven-year-old bloopers from the hit NBC sitcom “The Office.”

“I hate TikTok. I can’t bring myself to watch that terrible stuff on there, it’s literally cancer,” said Shintre, after taking a break from gag reels of the comedy that first aired 15 years ago.

“I hate the app. I hate the stupid dances and memes. Nothing on there is funny,” he continued, after liking every single comment reading “that’s what she said” on a video titled “BEST MICHAEL SCOTT FUNNY MOMENTS SEASON 5.”

“I hate TikTok. I can’t bring myself to watch that terrible stuff on there, it’s literally cancer,” said Shintre, after taking a break from gag reels of the comedy that first aired 15 years ago.

Shintre’s roommate Kade Wong said, “I can hear him laughing hysterically at, like, one or two in the morning at 8 hour long playlists of Jim pranks on Dwight. He always says he’s too busy for pointless TikTok videos that will waste his time, but spends all of his time rewatching Pam and Jim’s most romantic moments.”

“I hate the app. I hate the stupid dances and memes. Nothing on there is funny,” he continued, after liking every single comment reading “that’s what she

At press time, Shintre was seen explaining why “The Office” was “a classic” and “great comedy” to his other roommates.