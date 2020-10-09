Man Run Over By 29 Cars Receives Posthumous Guinness World Record

After a highway accident in which local man Todd Kirk was run over by 29 different cars, Guinness World Records has posthumously awarded Kirk with the record for “Most Cars Run Over Body In Under 1 Minute.”

Kirk, an avid motorcyclist, achieved his record when he clipped into a car that cut him off. Reportedly, he fell off while going 65 mph and was subsequently run over by the next 29 cars on the freeway, awarding him the prestigious world record.

“I felt so terrible after I hit him when he fell off,” says Sarah Pinkman, the first person to run over Todd with their car. “But after I looked in the rearview and saw everyone hitting him, I started to feel like I was a part of something.”

Kirk, an avid motorcyclist, achieved his record when he clipped into a car that cut him off. Reportedly, he fell off while going 65 mph and was subsequently run over by the next 29 cars on the freeway, awarding him the prestigious world record.

“We don’t know why Guinness would do this, but we’re sure Todd’s happy to be recognized for something big,” said Jeffery Kirk, Todd’s father. “We only found out he had passed away when we got the certificate in the mail.”

“I felt so terrible after I hit him when he fell off,” says Sarah Pinkman, the

The Guinness World Records official is rumored to be disappointed he “couldn’t get to an even thirty.”