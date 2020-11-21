Nation’s Men About 80% Sure They Know What IUD Does

The nation’s men were reportedly only 60% sure they know what a vaginal ring does.

A recent study conducted by the Department of Education found that, on average, American men are only about eighty percent sure they know what the letters “IUD” stand for.

As part of a campaign for more comprehensive sexual education in the nation’s public schools, the department interviewed adult men aged 18-65 about common contraceptive techniques. Overwhelmingly, respondents were “pretty certain” an IUD is in fact a form of birth control.

“We wanted to see how much the average person knew about popular methods of contraception,” said Dr. Bedelia Hanson, who led the study. “What we found was that men are generally aware that birth control devices exist, but are not entirely convinced they understand what they are or how exactly they work. They seem especially confused by intrauterine devices, also known as IUDs.”

Some participants of the study have made their answers to the department’s questions public. “To be honest, I’m not totally sure if I’m right, but I think IUD stands for Interior Urinary Diaphragm. It sounds kinda like UTI, and I know for sure that’s about pee,” said Shane Richards, 32.

The study also found that the nation’s male population is sixty-two percent sure they know where an IUD is actually implanted in the body.