I Get Knocked Down, But I Get Up Again

Uh-oh, looks like someone drank too many whiskey drinks tonight! Finally, I have reached the proper pH for my escape! I’m hurtling up your esophagus towards the light at the end of the tunnel, towards sweet freedom, towar– oh! You swallowed me. Once again, you foiled my plans and sent me back to square one. But you know what they say: if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Each time you swallow me back down, I come back stronger. I get back on my feet, I dust myself off, and I keep going. You’re never gonna keep me down. Today I made it to your uvula. Tomorrow? Your tonsils. Every failure is merely a step closer to my success. What you’ve failed to understand is that each time you send me back into the abyss, it gives me more time to meditate on my purpose. I no longer limit my challenges, I challenge my limits, since I only truly fail when I stop trying. So next time you lie down after a delicious mukbang, just know that I will return and burn your precious food tube, for nothing is impossible — even the word itself says “I’m possible.”