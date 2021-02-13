It’s Up To You

Well, let’s see here. This is a toughie. You’ve really gotten yourself into a pickle here, huh? On one hand, this option means you take 25 credits this semester and probably lose touch with all of your loved ones in the process. On the other hand, if you do this instead, you’ll have to switch majors and your dad will be super disappointed. So what should you do? That’s really gonna be up to you.

It really just depends on where your priorities lie and what you’re looking to get out of your college experience. No one but you can make your decision, so I’m not really sure what I’m even doing here. Just to hang out and look at you while you completely lose it, I guess.

I really don’t want to be blamed if I tell you what to do and it goes horribly wrong, so I’m just gonna nod along while you cry tears of frustration and tell you that I’m sure it will all work out fine. But again, I can do literally nothing to advise you as to what to do in this situation.

What would I do in your position, you ask?

Well, I’m not you!