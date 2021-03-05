Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Gonna Name The Baby “James” Or Something

The couple claimed they want to honor the royal family’s “legacy of boring names.”

Sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have indicated that their recently announced second child will “probably just be named James or something like that.”

“As many people are aware, there are only ten names or so available to British children, such as William, Charles, George, or maybe even Andrew,” reported British historian Richard Baker. “I think we’re just about due for a good James.”

The couple, who were recently announced to be retiring from royal duties, are widely expected to stick with the classic naming scheme of England, despite their family separation. Famed royal- watcher Winnie Potts indicated that “it is almost certain that those two will just punt and choose something normal.”

This news coincides with the announcement that Prince William is trying for a fourth child with his wife Kate Middleton. They are expected to name their next child something that they view as unexpected and unique. Sources indicate that they are considering “Albert.”

When asked about what the child would be named if it were a girl, Prince Harry reportedly said, “I don’t know, Mary?”