Devastating: Dancing Alone In Bedroom Just Not The Same If You’re Not Hilary Duff In Opening Scene Of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie”

After getting dressed up and picking out the perfect playlist, LSA sophomore Phoebe Patrick was disappointed to realize that dancing alone in her room did not feel as fun as watching Hilary Duff do the same thing in the opening credits of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”

Patrick, who like most college students has had to limit her dancing to the confines of her home since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, says that this letdown was a particularly challenging blow.

“I just thought it would be so fun, you know? I did my hair and makeup, put on an outfit that hasn’t seen the light of day in a year, and had the perfectly curated playlist, but it came nowhere close to the kind of fun that Hilary’s having in that first scene” she commented.

Although the playlist included the same song as was in the movie, the Atomic Kitten cover of Blondie’s “The Tide is High,” the two experiences “just don’t stack up,” according to Patrick.

“Maybe it’s because I don’t have a cartoon version of myself dancing around too…yeah that could be it,” Patrick was recently heard wondering aloud.