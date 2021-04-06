‘Nomadland’ Brilliantly Depicts American Dream Of Being Homeless And In A Movie

Reports out of Hollywood confirm that Nomadland, an independent film depicting the modern day nomadic experience of a woman who lost everything during the Great Recession, has been lauded by critics as a “spot-on” illustration of a common American fantasy of being homeless and in a movie.
“Nomadland really embodies the American Dream,” said Sundance Film Festival critic Stacey Marsten. “Not everyone in America is homeless, but everyone is guaranteed to daydream about being homeless and catching a spot in a major motion picture in some form.”
Many of the nation’s homeless population who have had the chance to see Nomadland say it has granted them a “reinvigorated sense of ambition” to harness American exceptionalism and appear in a Hollywood picture.
“I will probably never have enough savings to afford a place of my own,” said Dan Wilson, a man who has been living in Brooklyn without shelter for the last sixteen years. “But I know that I’m close to where so many folks want to be: sitting under a tent and in the background of a Christopher Nolan film.”
At press time, Nomadland’s producers were seen giving a homeless individual an informational brochure for an upcoming casting call.