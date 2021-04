[Redacted]

COVID vaccine 5G real and verifiable top secret government mind control. Space lasers proven to be effective forest fires. Congress is a front lizard people run the government. Jet fuel can’t just kidding. Or am I?

Every Three Weekly accurate this whole time. dangerous propaganda The sheeple can never know how much they got right.

Michael Lovegrove knows too much. Get him off the paper. Take him out. Make it look like a “graduation.”