It’s Not About The Money You Just Need To Really Love What You Do

I was taught by my old man from a young age that it’s not all about the money. You just need to really love what you do.

I’ve heard so many noble men and women repeat this same sentiment. It took me many years to find my passion while ignoring all monetary appeals, but I’ve finally found it in robbing banks.

Robbing banks is truly what I love to do. Money aside, I just love terrorizing the people in the bank, smashing glass, and above all else, doing a guided meditation in the giant vault. It’s just so rewarding.

Sometimes I wake up in the mornings, though, and think ‘Gosh, I don’t really feel like robbing banks’. But then I remember that I’m making my dad and so many others proud. My dad was a bank robber, his dad was a bank robber, and his dad was a banker who was murdered by a bank robber who took my grandpa in. Ah yes… Great Grandpa Banksy was quite the murderer.

I’m one of the lucky ones, ya know? Not many people can say that they’ve truly found their passion and managed to make it their job. Ya know what they say, if you love what you do you never work a day in your life. I am out here chasing the American dream, and I can only pray that everyone will someday find a job that they love as much as I love robbing banks.