Naughty Floss Flicks Little Pieces Of Food Onto Mirror

The floss was later seen throwing a tantrum at dinner and being a general rascal.

Sources are confirming a “naughty little strand of floss” flicked small pieces of food onto the mirror while being used to clean out area woman Charlotte Reagan’s teeth.

Sources confirm the floss was “in a petty mood.” The floss allegedly was also “cackling mischievously” as the mirror became dirtier and dirtier with little specks of chewed food.

Reagan’s toothbrush and toothpaste were seen gasping at the blatant act of insubordination.

“The toothpaste, the floss, and I all have to cooperate in order to clean Charlotte’s teeth,” said the toothbrush. “The floss is just completely out of line. He’s just being a bad influence.”

“I’m not sure what’s gotten into my floss,” admitted Reagan. “It’s like it was never taught proper manners.”

At press time, Reagan was seen mulling over whether or not to fully wash the mirror after she had brushed the crumbs off.