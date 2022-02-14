Biden Announces Judge Steve Harvey As SCOTUS Nominee

Justice Harvey has reportedly been preparing to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee by attempting to survey 100 senators and ask them what they wanted to see in a Supreme Court Judge.

President Biden revealed last Sunday that he would be nominating Judge Steve Harvey as his replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer, a move that has garnered mixed reactions from the nation.

This move drew criticism and confusion from both sides of the political aisle. Those on the left were upset that Biden had not upheld his promise of nominating the court’s first black woman to fill the vacancy. Those on the right, however, were upset at Harvey’s “lack of legal experience and lack of being white.”

Biden explained his decision in a press conference: “Listen, folks, everyone loves ‘the Feud.’ I feel like this is a great bi-partisan decision that’ll make everyone happy. I mean, just look at that man’s smile. Now that’s a man I’d trust to uphold Roe. No doubt.”

When asked to comment about the controversy surrounding the decision, Harvey was quoted saying, “It’s a big world out there, and it’s filled with people who just don’t see eye-to-eye.” Harvey also dismissed concerns about his experience in the legal field: “See, I don’t have a law degree, and I’m way too fly to wear a robe, but this is where common sense presides. Court is now in session.”

At press time, Harvey was seen whitening his teeth and giving Justice Sonia Sotomayor a fist bump.