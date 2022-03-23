Waitress Bringing Out Free Little Cake Knows Damn Well It Not Actually Your Birthday

The waitress even heard you giggling about your “little plan” as she walked up to the table.

The waitress even heard you giggling about your “little plan” as she walked up to the table.

Local sources confirm that the waitress at T.G.I. Friday’s last weekend who brought you your free birthday dessert after hearing tell of your special day “knew damn well it wasn’t your birthday.”

“Yeah, that guy was totally full of shit,” remarked your waitress, gesturing to the booth you sat in while your friends snickered before you took a bite of the embarrassingly-tiny cake, “but I don’t get paid enough to crack down on that kind of stuff. At some point, it’s easier to bring out the cake than check your ID.”

One friend dining with you confirmed, “Yeah, he really wasn’t fooling anyone. When the waitress came by to take our orders, he pretended not to see

her and launched this whole scripted bit pretending to decide what to do with the rest of his ‘crazy 21st’ until she basically had to ask if it was his birthday with the most deadpan face imaginable.”

“He had this dumb little grin on his face, too,” she continued. “Sitting there while we all had to sing the special ‘T.G.I. Your Birthday’ song like a bunch of clowns, relishing the fact that he knew what we didn’t. But you can’t pull the wool over my eyes for long, asshole. I knew. I always know.”

“The saddest part of it is,” said your waitress at press time, “he’s the kind of guy who wants to celebrate his only day of birth at a T.G.I. Friday’s.”