Friend Telling You To Put Away Money For Retirement Can’t Put Away Dish In Dishwasher

Bayer reportedly has all of his monetary assets in Bitcoin but none of his dish assets in the dishwasher.

Reports are indicating that engineering junior Philip Bayer has been giving close friends financial advice regarding their retirement, despite the fact that he is unable to put a dish in the dishwasher.

Bayer has gone on record saying that he wants to make sure his friends are “aware of how it’s never too early to start saving for the future.” Sources close to Bayer, though, such as roommate Alan Jefferson, argue it is “equally never too early to learn to rinse out a bowl.”

Bayer, who is pursuing a minor in Economics, was seen explaining that those around him “won’t have their parents to coddle them and give them money forever.” Jefferson retorted saying “[Bayer’s] parents were the ones that were coddling by raising a son incapable of doing the dishes.”

“It’s honestly not that hard. A little effort goes a long way,” said Bayer as he left his room full of used cans, cups and plates covered with petrified remnants of food scraps.

At press time, Bayer was seen at the local mall buying new shirts and underwear because all of his clothes were reportedly dirty and he “has no idea how to use the washing machine.”