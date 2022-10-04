I’m Just Looking For Love In The Big Apple

This is the story of how I found love in the Big Apple.

I’m just a hometown worm from the middle of butt-fuck nowhere Kentucky. I moved to a big apple after getting a promotion at work. I had my dream job and my dream life. But not my dream worm.

That’s when I met Quirky Worm. Quirky told me I needed to get out more and took me to a party where I met Handsome Worm. We hit it off right away.

Handsome Worm told me all about his life, and he asked me about mine. When I said I was from Kentucky, handsome told me he could never be with a small town worm. So I punched him in the sperm duct, and yelled “I’ll just fertilize myself you bitch!” I ran crying to catch the nearest hole back to Kentucky.

Handsome blocked the hole, grabbed me by the clitellum and told me, “No. I can learn to love you. I want your sperm inside me or my sperm inside you, whichever is more convenient for you, my hermaphrodite seductress.”

And that’s the story of how I met my husband of seven years, Handsome Worm.