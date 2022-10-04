I’ve Searched High And Low

Believe me. I hear you. I have tried everything when it comes to homework for this class, and I have concluded that the best thing for us is a $200 online subscription.

What was that? Can you use a PDF of the book and buy the homework separately? Hmm, no. I don’t think that’s going to work. I just want this to be as easy as can be, for all of us, and that will require you to shell out an extra couple hundred dollars. Consider it an investment in your future.

I know, I hate to be “that guy” when it comes to extra expenses. That’s why our discussion boards will only be $28 to access. Yes, I’ve tried using the ones on Canvas, but this one is just better.

Truly, I want this to be as simple as possible for you. This is a 100-level class after all, and paying for a website which some have called “inequitable and incredibly confusing” is what I feel will serve us and our purposes best.