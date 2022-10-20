State Street Construction First Step In Installation Of Awesome Waterslide

The waterslide is reportedly being funded by a “tiny, tiny” 10% increase in tuition.

The City of Ann Arbor announced yesterday that the obstructive road work on State Street is the first step in a wild waterslide, guaranteed to be fun for the whole family.

The topsy-turvy water adventure is set to replace the asphalt and render State Street inaccessible by car. City representatives reported in a statement last Sunday that “[business owners] who just need to loosen up, slap on some sunscreen, and have a blast in the summer sun are instead being grumpy and complaining about ‘lost profits’ and ‘difficulty getting shipments.’”

Concerned local business owners report that city officials attempted to “playfully splash their representatives at a town hall meeting, to get them to have fun and go with the program.”

The wet, wild ride will be open to all University students who sign liability forms and join the waitlist through WolverineAccess.

The waterslide will be closed from September to June, officials said.