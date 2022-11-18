Healthy Alternatives To Thanksgiving Dessert

Thanksgiving is the time of year where families gather around and share a meal together. But if you’re anything like me, the classic Thanksgiving meals just don’t align with the personal health goals I strive to attain. Instead, here are some healthy alternatives.

After a hearty feast of turkey, many indulge in a slice of pumpkin pie. In my unbiased opinion, the slaughter of pumpkin pies for the momentary hit of dopamine in the human brain just doesn’t sit right with me. Try some celery sticks instead.

Now I know how much humans, I mean other people, enjoy feeding their sweet tooths. But instead of grabbing a large knife and slowly slicing the indifferent steel blade into innocent pie flesh and splitting the body of the pie among your greasy children…try adding some peanut butter to that celery stick.

At the end of the day, the heart wants what it wants. My heart wants freedom from the insatiable hunger of man, but that’s beside the point. A little cheat food never hurt anybody, I mean, except for my family who was eaten at a pie eating contest. But if you can’t resist some sweets, a little low-fat ice cream at the Thanksgiving table is a great healthy alternative.