I’m So Glad You Want My Chicken Soup Recipe!

Hi honey, I’m so happy that you want to make this! Though I suppose I could make it for you if you came home to visit more. Anyways, sweetie, bring a pot of water to a boil and add the bones of two rotisserie chickens that you’ve had in the freezer for a couple of months. Then, change to low heat— that way the soup will be clear. I wish we had such an easy solution to make your skin clear, right honey?

While that’s going on, saute chopped carrots, celery, parsnips, and yellow onions in a saucepan. Oh, are you using butter? Well, dear, you can do that, but you know that’s not very healthy, so I prefer a light drizzle of olive oil. It’s not as flavorful, I know, but your hips will thank me later, hon.

Take the bones out of the water and strip off every piece of chicken you can. I know it’s hot, dear, but someday soon, you’ll have a husband, and he’ll really appreciate the extra effort— I know your father does. And even though it burns, when you have kids of your own, that homemade touch is what will make them want to make it for their own kids! Wow, those days sure are right around the corner.

What ever happened to Dylan, sweetie? I know you broke up, but maybe it’s time to give it another go. I texted him just the other day, you know, and I think he’d be “down.” Anyways, add your chicken and vegetables to the stock. Honey, you’re not still a vegetarian, are you? Dear, of course I respect your decision, but I always used to add the chicken when I made this for you when you were little, so what’s the harm in having a little cheat meal every now and then, hm? And, I know I used to add angel hair pasta, but those are a lot of carbs, honey, so these days I just omit them. But you can add them if that’s what you want, you’re an adult that can make your own mistakes. Just maybe wait till you call Dylan before you add them.