Recipe: Thin Crust Pizza Except The Crust Is Thick

Whenever I entertain guests, this oxymoronic pizza is maybe a crowd pleaser! My grandmother’s authentic Sicilian New York-style pizza is sure to have you asking, “What the hell is this?” The deliciously soft, crispy crust will leave guests asking for more and for answers.
Ingredients:
• 2.5 cups flour
• 1 tsp salt
• 1 cup water
• 25 tsp yeast
Directions:
• Mix flour, salt, and water in a bowl vigorously with caution until you have a liquidy, solid dough.
• Add yeast generously to ensure your thick crust will rise to the perfect thinness.
• Transfer dough to a floured surface and thinly roll gently into a thick circle.
• Flatten dough circle until paper thin, but thick enough to hold its shape, and put in oven at high heat for more than 20 minutes but less than 15 minutes
• Enjoy the delicious doughiness of your thin, pan-style pizza with friends or family (but not both!)