Shocking Study Finds That Early 2000s Movies Are Way Better While Watching Through Window Of Houses That Forgot To Close Their Blinds

You guys are never going to believe this shit. Check out this study I just read the headline for. According to a recent study out of the University of Virginia, the average viewer finds movies from the early 2000s are far more enjoyable to watch when viewed through the windows of homes who forgot to close their blinds.

“This is something that’s intuitively made a lot of sense for some time,” said head researcher Susan Kerrington. “No one actually seeks these movies out, but something about watching a Will Ferrel movie at 11pm on TNT through your neighbor’s window is almost magnetic to the human psyche.”

That’s exactly what I tried to tell my neighbor who is currently filing a restraining order against me and trying to get me evicted, but apparently both she and the police are just anti-science. What is the world coming to?

I have never in my entire life had the desire to sit at home and rewatch the 2005 film Wedding Crashers. That is, until I caught a glimpse through a window of Vince Vaugh and Owen Wilson pallin’ it up the only way they know how. These guys are hilarious! It has nothing to do with looking at you without your knowledge while you’re cooking, Stacy!

Kerrington and her team believe one of the explanations for this phenomenon is the inability of passersby to hear the dialog of the films they are snooping on. “The inability to hear the racism and misogyny passing as jokes triggers the viewer’s ‘nostalgia response’ and gives them a more positive reaction.”

This sounds like sufficient evidence for me, and was apparently sufficient evidence to be put into a peer reviewed study published in Scientific American, but wasn’t sufficient evidence for the local police department. And now I’ve got thirty days to vacate the premises? Uh, ok. Ring ring, hear that? It’s 1984 George Orwell calling. Better pick it up.

Hopefully Kerrington can get a grant to study how the same thing happens when I’m driving along the highway and I pass a minivan with one of those DVD players in the roof and can’t help but watch. Sure, it’s been the cause of multiple highway fatalities, but maybe the study can be admitted into evidence? I can’t help it! It’s just been so long since I’ve seen Shark Tale! Your honor, I simply forgot how effortlessly Will Smith and Jack Black work together!