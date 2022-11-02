This Halloween, I’m Dressing Up As An Insensitive White Guy

A man wearing a sombrero, fake eyebrows, and a fake mustache poses with a woman dressed as a police officer.

Yeah, you heard me. Years and years of completely racially- insensitive white buffoons who insist on wearing me for a Halloween party have finally worn me down. Now, the tables are turning. A full-180.

Oh, you don’t like that, Bryan? Well, I didn’t like when you wore me and a cheap Spirit Halloween poncho to Ashley’s Halloween banger in 2017, claiming to just be dressed as an entire country you’ve never even been to. Was Ashley impressed? I doubt it, considering I ended up gently tucked back into your closet after your walk home alone.

I think I might wear a basketball jersey and baseball hat sitting too high on my head, or perhaps get an unflattering haircut and stick a few pens in my front shirt pocket. Maybe I’ll even run around telling other partygoers that I “work in finance” without further detail, or wink at a clearly disinterested woman until she feels uncomfortable and leaves. I could wear a Patagonia Better Sweater with some ambiguous corporate logo embroidered and a pair of silly socks my mother got me for Christmas tucked into gray sweatpants. I could make a mockery of you, Bryan.

And you, in the hula skirt? Or you, in the Party City Pocahontas costume? Ninja outfit? You all are next. Watch your backs, assholes.

Related News

COPYRIGHT 2016 E3W. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.