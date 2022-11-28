Tom Brady Gives Football Extra Hug And Kiss Upon Hearing “Cat’s In The Cradle”

Brady is apparently worried about how his divorce will affect the footballs’ development.

After hearing Harry Chapin’s 1974 hit “Cat’s in the Cradle,” detailing a distant father-son relationship, Tom Brady snuggled his football a little tighter at bedtime that night.

“That song really touched me,” Brady said. “The idea of being away from something I love so much and seeing how that distance hurt them is awful. I could never leave my football.”

Following initial divorce filings from his wife Gisele Bündchen, Brady has been increasingly worried about his “football son” and their visiting arrangements. Chapin’s song reportedly caused Brady extra concern related to difficulties “getting together and having a good time with [his] football.”

“The part about teaching him to throw, that spoke to me,” Brady added. “I love throwing around my football. I’m so lucky, it’s so good that I didn’t even need to teach it. My real kids just aren’t like that.”

“I need my football to know that I love it,” Brady continued. “I really don’t say it enough. A big kiss on the laces can only go so far.”

“We’ll never have the problem of there being ‘planes to catch’ that cause me to be away from my football,” Brady added. “It’s very small and can travel with me. They consider it a personal item at the airport.”

At press time, Bündchen was arranging a time for Brady to see his “human sons.”