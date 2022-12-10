Area Man Weirdly Knows All About Girl Scouts

Friends of Joshua Fischer reported that he knew “a little too much” about the Girl Scouts in a recent conversation.



Fischer, 21, was witnessed “rattling off information at a interesting pace” about the ranks of Girl Scouts, from Daisies to Ambassadors. Sources confirm that he knew what grades sold the most cookies and earned the most badges.



“The s’mores were my favorite cookie,” said the long- time fan. “It’s just flat-out wrong that they got rid of them this year after their successful integration in 2016.”

Despite having no known contacts or association with anyone in or involved with the Girl Scouts, Fischer follows the organization intently, subscribing to the Girl Scouts’ official magazine, and receiving newsletters from various local chapters.



“It’s definitely weird,” says friend and alumnae Beth DeIgna, after Fischer was seen selling cookies on behalf of his “daughter.” “But I guess it’s not hurting anyone.”



Fischer was later seen reciting the Girl Scouts oath under his breath while registering to vote.