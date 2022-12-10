Crippled, Impoverished Victorian Boy Somehow Holds Secret To True Meaning Of Christmas

The boy has been spotted changing the hearts of crotchety old businessmen around the town square.

Scholars confirmed this past Tuesday that the small, ill, and severely disabled “Tiny Tim” character originating in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” does, in fact, hold the secret to the true meaning of Christmas.



“The boy, who is roughly four feet tall, often visibly covered in soot wearing a newsboy cap, is shown

dying or nearly dying in countless renditions of classic holiday tales, has been sacrificed time and time again so some old asshole can learn they shouldn’t spit in people’s faces,” remarked John Wallace, English professor at the University of Vermont. “People just love to watch this sad little boy waste away for some reason. Really gets them riled up for the holiday season.”



“He coughs and struggles to breathe and almost dies, like, seven times,” he continued. “It really makes you want to roast chestnuts and sit around a fireplace.”



“Kind of a messed-up plot device, isn’t it?” commented local mother Suzanne Bridges. “Incessant imagery of a tiny empty seat, a crutch by itself in the corner, just nonstop dead child content. Is that supposed to be what does it, what seals in the merry magic of the holiday season? His family is too poor to afford heat in the winter time, and that’s supposed to be inspiring? I truly don’t get it.”



At press time, Collins was spotted humming along to the classic Christmas carol “The Christmas Shoes,” a heartwarming and festive song about a child begging to bury his dead mother with the dignity of wearing clothes.