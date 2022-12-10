Guy Strapping You Into Roller Coaster Cause Of Three Car Accidents This Year

The multitalented ride operator knows how to both click down the lap bar and crash the car.

Sources confirm that Dustin Pyke, a nineteen-year-old roller coaster operator at Cedar Point, has been the cause of three car accidents so far in 2022.



Pyke, a student at Bowling Green State, has been involved in three fender-benders in the last year, all of which were due to “negligence and a lack of attention,” according to police reports. In spite of this, his managers at Cedar Point claim that Pyke is “a decent employee,” and that he “leaves his carelessness at the door.”



Often seen strapping guests into open cars that can reach speeds of 100 mph, Pyke claims that he’s “always very careful,” and that his traffic accidents “in no way affect [his] work.” Witnesses report that Pyke had his arm in a sling for most of the summer.



Cedar Point, an employer of many teens and young adults, reminds guests that the park’s responsibility for injury is waived when tickets are purchased. “Guests are responsible for their own safety,” said one company executive. “If one of our team members forgets to strap you in because they weren’t paying attention, that’s on you.”



Despite causing no roller coaster accidents since he began working at Cedar Point, Pyke is on a Sandusky police watchlist in case his incompetence in operating machinery, such as automobiles and roller coasters, finally catches up to him.



Pyke was later seen attempting to flirt with a babysitter as he let the kids in her charge onto the ride. Sources confirm that they did not meet the 48” height requirement.