Holiday Family Gathering Provides Heartwarming Opportunity For Tommy To Hear About What Really Went Down In His Parents’ Marriage

Tommy Hawkins hopes that one of the presents under the tree this year is the answer to why he and his brother look so different.

Local twelve-year-old boy Tommy Hawkins learned this year that the holidays can provide a wonderful time for family gatherings, superfluous champagne consumption, and unwillingly learning the truth about his parents’ failed marriage.



“Look, kid,” whispered his Aunt Irene, merrily helping Tommy trim the tree with festive ornaments, stringing popcorn and cranberries. “I know I’m not supposed to tell you this, but I’m a couple of peppermint Schnapps’ deep and I think you’re old enough to know.”



The Christmas holiday, which provided twelve days for his entire extended family to be together, allowed Tommy plenty of time to make hot chocolate, build snowmen, and eavesdrop on his uncle Lawrence Hawkins rehashing the most bitter parts of his parents’ divorce.



“I say we invite the secretary over for New Years’, if he seems to like her that much,” joked Lawrence, delicately affixing the final gumdrops to the roof of his gingerbread house.



“Took his wife long enough to catch on though,” answered his other uncle, Jeff Hawkins. “Let me just finish hanging up this nice wreath on the front door, and then I’ll be right back.”



At press time, Tommy was spotted rocking back and forth in a corner, with Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” playing in the background.