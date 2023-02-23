Sober University Events Incentivize Attendance With Titties, Gambling, Hedonism

In efforts to provide safe, substance-free activities for students, The University of Michigan Student Life Department has organized various food and/or craft-related gatherings. However, citing low attendance in the last calendar year, Santa Ono has granted Student Life a grant totaling over $100 million, permitting them to use the funds to “bring life back to Student Life.”



Freshman Mary Lou Tinklebush was drawn to her first event after being handed a flier telling her to come and ride a “Big, Sweaty Hog in The MLB.” Tinklebush allegedly gave up her original plan of facing a personal pitcher of mystery hooch at The Brown Jug, and engaged in an evening that can only be described as “a sober evening so exhilarating that the only intoxication I crave can only be achieved after an inexplicable night of passion with those deviant beasts in the university administration.”



Since turning up the heat, student events are filling up classrooms more than any actual class in University of Michigan history. “LSA Lose Your Virginity Day,” a university-sponsored event that was advertised as a “pilgrimage towards complete sexual understanding,” had lines comparable in length to “those on the momentous release of the Popeye’s chicken sandwich,” according to The Michigan Daily.



In light of his rising popularity, Martino Harmon, Vice President for Student Life, has promised to eliminate those “lame-ass UGLI renovation plans for losers,” and instead, convert the building into a student-run casino. Harmon proposes that by 2025, “students will be having good, clean fun blowing all their money AND each other.”



The latest reports from UHS have announced that while never-before-seen STIs are running rampant across campus, beer bellies are practically nonexistent, “and that’s really all that matters.”