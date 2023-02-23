University Cancels Construction Of New School Of Information Building: “We Have Learned All The Information”

Reports are indicating that the university has canceled construction of the North Campus School of Information on the grounds that “all the information has been learned.”



The announcement has been met with a mixed reaction from students and faculty alike. “They’re probably on to something. Have you ever been to the Hatcher stacks? Those fuckers are full! No way can there be anything more to learn that isn’t in there,” said former School of Information freshman Marcus Foley, who had switched majors after the decision was announced.



“I would not bestow this burden of knowledge on my worst enemy,” said School of Information senior Sophia Sizema. “I’m in my final year in the program and I literally know everything. I live with an engineering, a sociology, and a nursing major, and I’m always helping them with their homework.”



“Ask me anything and I know it,” continued Sizema. “Capital of Uruguay? Montevideo. Why can’t aircraft pass too close to one another while flying? Bernoulli principle. What’s the meaning of life? I’m actually in that class right now, so I’ll know that at the end of the semester.”



At press time, tenured SI professors announced plans to introduce an optional one-credit course for the Fall 2023 semester in which students gather to “huff glue, smash each other in the head with comically large mallets, and watch reality TV,” in efforts to unlearn information before learning it all again.