American Girl Doll Café To Replace State Street Starbucks

Angell Hall Auditorium B is set to install little chairs for American Girl dolls as well.

In light of the viral downfall of “cheugy” and “basic” Starbucks and the meteoric rise of “cool” and “fun” American Girl dolls on TikTok, the State Street Starbucks will be replaced with an American Girl Doll Cafe as part of American Girl’s plan to better target the college-age demographic.



Bob Berstein, Chief Franchise Officer for American Girl Doll Cafes, explained, “We are expecting the Ann Arbor location to do incredibly well. College-aged students seem quite infatuated with the children’s toy. Still, we are hoping to implement some new age-appropriate amenities at the shop.”



Sources confirmed that the State Street American Girl Doll Cafe will be wholly distinct from others across the country as it will have an “American Girl Bar,” “American Girl Arcade,” and an “American Girl Vape Shop” located within its walls.

As for expanding merchandise, Bernstein notes, “We have plans to launch a ‘Truly Me’ doll complete with acne, a nicotine addiction, and, for twenty dollars more, a matching situationship doll. We are even working on a doll that can walk to lectures and fill out attendance surveys for their owner.”



Bernstein confirmed that two months before its opening, The American Girl Doll Cafe was already fully booked for its first week.