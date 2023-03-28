Disney Sues Shit Out Of Michigan Disney Club

Disney was also hinting at attempts to acquire the Star Wars Club and Marvel Club.

The Disney Club at the University of Michigan has been served with a lawsuit by the Walt Disney Company, informing them of an incoming lawsuit for “anything and everything that they have.”



“We promote the viewing of Disney movies and sharing an interest in the Disney canon of media,” says club president Angie Harrison. “In response, the flagship corporation says they’re gonna ‘sue our little red button-up pants off ’ for doing so without asking.”



The Disney Company, known for its century-old movie empire, as well as beloved characters such as Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, has recently gained notoriety for “litigating the shit out of anyone who even thinks about using Mickey Mouse’s image without permission.”



Disney’s lawyers touched down at the Ann Arbor private airport last week, reportedly following instructions to find everyone affiliated with the club that they could. Lead Attorney Robert James, when asked for comment, said that they would be “performing a legal ass-kicking that will ensure that their families live in poverty for generations.”



“The culture of magic and wonder that Disney promotes that so many people find so nostalgic and dear is kept even dearer to the Disney executives. We scour the internet, searching for unlicensed use of our music so that we can serve up a piping-hot lawsuit with a side of legal fees,” continued James.



The Disney Club plans on conducting all future meetings in secret, in order to share in the magic of Disney without Disney ever finding out.