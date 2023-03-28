Eye Contact Through Bathroom Stall Made Worse By “Nice Shirt”

According to campus security, sophomore Henry Lucas warned the public against the “unusually-wide stall cracks” in the MLB men’s bathroom after a traumatizing experience last Tuesday. According to Lucas, he was “doing his business” in the stall when his wandering gaze collided with the “unforgiving blue eyes” of a man in his English class through the stall crack. The silence of this “relentless, unwavering eye contact” was only broken by the perpetrator’s deceivingly-innocent comment “nice shirt.”



Lucas reported to be “shaken to the very core,” as he never before understood how it felt to be “utterly vulnerable and exposed.” Lucas continued, “But was it almost comforting to be seen so entirely and truly for the first time? Hesitantly, yes.”



The shirt in question was reported to be an old t-shirt for Lucas’ high school swim team. After this encounter, Lucas admitted that he has had a hard time bringing himself to wear it again. “I guess you could say I just feel corrupted and decrepit…this t-shirt has been robbed of its fond associations with my old swim team and replaced with that haunting stare.”



Lucas had to excuse himself from English 125 this week during discussion of the eyes of Doctor T. J. Eckleburg, as it was all too soon and too reminiscent of “last Tuesday’s unforgettable, piercing blue eyes.”