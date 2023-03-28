House Doesn’t See Annoying Roommate’s “Locked Out” Text

Tucker’s roommates also allegedly did not see her text asking if anyone in the house would want to grab dinner for the twelfth time this month.

Tucker’s roommates also allegedly did not see her text asking if anyone in the house would want to grab dinner for the twelfth time this month.

Sources reported that Sarah Tucker’s four roommates did not see her “Hey guys! Can someone please let me in?” text sent at 8:45 PM on Thursday night.



The roommates also admit to never reading later messages, like “Please help” and “Locked out and cold, No jacket :(((” sent hours later. Unable to access her home that evening, Tucker resorted to sleeping on the bottom step of her porch’s stairs, using an errant frat tarp as a blanket.



“It was terrible. I had a 9 AM exam the next morning. I just really wanted to sleep in my own bed,” said Tucker.



Still, Thursday was not Tucker’s first time having to find a place to stay for the night. She admits that, “I was locked out three times earlier this week. After a small argument about my dishes in the sink, my house keys, like, vanished. And each time I asked to be let in—radio silence.”



Her roommate, Maya Kang, explained, “I have no idea what happened. I think we were just asleep all those times. Or like, I bet it was a WiFi issue. Sometimes it’s just so spotty, I don’t know. Really tragic for her, though.”



The roommates concluded that “something must be wrong with Sarah’s SIM card” and that they just “can’t guarantee it won’t happen again.”



At press time, Tucker was scrolling through the “Find a New Roommate” Facebook group.